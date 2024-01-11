Energy security: Small strategic crude oil storage units in works

With some plans in consolidating the country’s energy security either delayed or abandoned, India is considering other options to expand its strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), parliamentary documents show.

Now the plan is to build five or six small, ground-level storage tanks with smaller capacities at state-run refineries and designate them “strategic”, according to the recommendations made to the petroleum ministry in the 23rd Standing Committee Report of the petroleum ministry last month.

It is not clear if the ministry has accepted the recommendations.

What did not materialise were building underground caverns to store oil and substituting oil in transportation with electricity. In the