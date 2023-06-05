close

World Environment Day: Green clearances in India at multi-year high

Industrial projects get bulk of clearances, followed by infrastructure and mining

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Measures to streamline the system have shortened wait periods, according to the ministry’s reply in Parliament

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Environmental clearances, including those given to industrial, infrastructure, mining and power projects in India, rose to their highest in seven years in 2022.
The Ministry of Environ­ment, Forests and Climate Change has cleared 584 projects in 2022, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the ministry’s website. The clearances are up 11 per cent from the 528 granted in 2021. As many as 53 clearances have been granted so far in 2023, shows data as of May (chart 1).
Monday marked World En­vironment Day, a UN-led initiative to raise awareness globally about the importance of protecting the environment.
 
First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

