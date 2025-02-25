EU seeks stronger commitment from India on reducing 'high' import tariffs

The European Union (EU) expects ‘stronger commitments’ from India on reducing ‘high’ import tariffs on cars, wines, and spirits as part of the ongoing negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA), a senior EU official said on Tuesday, ahead of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later this week.

The discussion on the long-pending FTA and the investment pact are expected to signal the ‘broader political commitment’ from both leaders and set the stage for the 10th round of negotiations in Brussels from March 10-14, after a six-month hiatus.

Von der Leyen