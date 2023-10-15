close
Expanding OIDAR scope: Foreign firms asked to comply with GST norms

Intimation notices to 70 online gaming, edtech, ad companies

GST
Premium

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have issued intimation notices to approximately 70 foreign firms, which include subscription-based service providers, educational technology, online gaming, and advertising companies, to ensure compliance with the new tax norms.

Effective from October 1, the new regulations now make all digital firms, including heavyweights like Netflix, Google, Facebook, and Spotify, liable for an integrated GST (IGST) of 18 per cent. This applies irrespective of whether the services provided are for personal or business use.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

