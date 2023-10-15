Expanding OIDAR scope: Foreign firms asked to comply with GST norms

The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have issued intimation notices to approximately 70 foreign firms, which include subscription-based service providers, educational technology, online gaming, and advertising companies, to ensure compliance with the new tax norms.

Effective from October 1, the new regulations now make all digital firms, including heavyweights like Netflix, Google, Facebook, and Spotify, liable for an integrated GST (IGST) of 18 per cent. This applies irrespective of whether the services provided are for personal or business use.