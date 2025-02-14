Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Expect export growth to remain strong in coming quarters: Hinduja

Expect export growth to remain strong in coming quarters: Hinduja

Geopolitical turmoil has risen due to ongoing wars like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Gaza crisis, causing global instability

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland
Premium

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The key export markets for Ashok Leyland's buses and trucks are stable, and the company expects strong volume growth in exports to continue in the coming quarters, Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja (pictured) told Business Standard. 
Geopolitical turmoil has risen due to ongoing wars like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Gaza crisis, causing global instability. Tensions between major powers, such as the US and China, new tariff barriers on trade, are further straining international relations. 
In the third quarter of the current financial year, Ashok Leyland exported 4,151 units, recording 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The company on Wednesday also
Topics : Hinduja Group Indian exports Trade exports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon