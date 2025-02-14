Expect export growth to remain strong in coming quarters: Hinduja

The key export markets for Ashok Leyland's buses and trucks are stable, and the company expects strong volume growth in exports to continue in the coming quarters, Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja (pictured) told Business Standard.

Geopolitical turmoil has risen due to ongoing wars like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Gaza crisis, causing global instability. Tensions between major powers, such as the US and China, new tariff barriers on trade, are further straining international relations.

In the third quarter of the current financial year, Ashok Leyland exported 4,151 units, recording 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The company on Wednesday also