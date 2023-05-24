close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

The scheme was announced by DGFT in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) on March 31 and is set to benefit 2,500-3,000 exporters

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
contracts, companies, documents, probe, investigations, regulator, laws, llp act, limited liability partnership, corporate
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Exporters have urged the government to allow small businesses availing themselves of the amnesty scheme to pay liabilities in instalments over a period of time instead of making the entire payment by September 30.
The amnesty scheme is aimed at the one-time settlement of defaults in export obligations under the Advance Authorization and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) schemes.
This is mainly because liquidity for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) units is a big concern, especially at a time when interest rates are rising.
Or

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

Removal of cap: Insurers to get flexibility to allocate commissions

India-Aus set up task force on green hydrogen; Modi-Albanese discuss ties

Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Topics : MSMEs exporters liability insurance Loan liability

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

contracts, companies, documents, probe, investigations, regulator, laws, llp act, limited liability partnership, corporate
3 min read

India-Aus set up task force on green hydrogen; Modi-Albanese discuss ties

Modi-Albanese
3 min read
Premium

Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

msme, jobs, workers, supply chain, industy, manufacturing, production, business, small, women, gender, female, workforce, labour force
3 min read

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

The FPIs, which saw the rupee appreciate against their home currencies, accounted for Rs 13.9 trillion in equity assets under custody
2 min read

Most Popular

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon