Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

Exporters have urged the government to allow small businesses availing themselves of the amnesty scheme to pay liabilities in instalments over a period of time instead of making the entire payment by September 30.
The amnesty scheme is aimed at the one-time settlement of defaults in export obligations under the Advance Authorization and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) schemes.
This is mainly because liquidity for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) units is a big concern, especially at a time when interest rates are rising.
