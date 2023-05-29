close

FinMin urges PSBs to settle small debt defaults by taking haircuts

Says this would enable in reduction of pending cases at DRTs and enhance recovery for banks

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Finance Ministry
The delay in the disposal of cases is due to the fact that there is not generally a haircut in DRTs as is the case with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
To reduce the burden on debt recovery tribunals (DRTs), the finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to go for one time settlement (OTS) of loan default cases ranging between Rs 20 lakh and Rs one crore, with the mutual consent of borrowers.
“The move will enable the reduction of cases as they constitute about 72-74 per cent of the pending cases at DRTs and also expedite the recovery of non-performing Assets (NPAs) by the banks. In these settlement cases, the board of the concerned banks decides on the haircut and there is no average haircut for the banks,” a senior Finance ministry official said.
Earlier this year, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that about 158,000 cases were pending with DRTs on February 2023. While the pendency of cases in DRTs is huge, in the five years to FY22, they have disposed of 110,498 cases involving Rs 4.43 trillion filed by banks and financial institutions.
Topics : Finance Ministry PSBs

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

