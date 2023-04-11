Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

The department of financial services (DFS) -- which comes under the Union finance ministry -- has called a meeting of the managing directors (MD) & chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) along with CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 13 to review progress under financial inclusion and social security schemes.

Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes.