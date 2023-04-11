close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Photo: Freepik
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is likely to nudge public sector banks (PSBs), which have a good foothold in rural India, to increase number of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to 150 million and 350 million respectively.
Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes. 
The department of financial services (DFS) -- which comes under the Union finance ministry -- has called a meeting of the managing directors (MD) & chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) along with CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 13 to review progress under financial inclusion and social security schemes.
Or

Also Read

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study

Banks, FIs should play key role in financing NIP projects: DFS secy

SBI received Rs 8,800 crore from DFS in FY18 without asking for it: CAG

Huge delta of opportunities for investments in India: Goyal to French cos

National Career Service portal lists record 3.5 mn vacancies in 2022-23

Power demand rises 7% in March quarter on robust economic activity: Report

Four states raise Rs 5,800 crore through state development loans auction

RBI announces guidelines to accept green deposits by banks, NBFCs

Topics : government policies | Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana | Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's foreign direct investment flows to see modest pick-up in FY24: Citi

FDI
2 min read
Premium

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
6 min read

Electric vehicle sales cross 1-mn units in India, register growth of 58%

Kia, EV, Electric Vehicle
2 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Sugar
2 min read

Centre nudges state govts to speed up PM GatiShakti scheme adoption

Infrastructure
2 min read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Premium

CPSEs achieve revised capex target of Rs 6.46 trn in FY23: Govt official

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon