For Indian solar manufacturers battling Chinese threat, PLI brings hope

In 1989, Hitesh Doshi started a small solar equipment supply company in Mumbai. Back then, solar was restricted to government schemes and the offtake of solar equipment was limited to social welfare programmes. It was not until 2007 that Doshi’s company, Waaree Energies, could set up its first solar manufacturing plant. Around the same time, Kolkata-based Gyanesh Chaudhary, half Doshi’s age, started his solar manufacturing company, Vikram Solar.

India till then did not have a dedicated scheme or plan for