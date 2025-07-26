Freedom to 'rebalance': India on the UK's proposed carbon border tax

India will take “appropriate measures” if Britain’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) undermines the trade benefits secured in the just-signed free-trade agreement (FTA), a senior government official said on Friday.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) -- formally inked between India and the United Kingdom -- sidesteps any explicit reference to the UK’s CBAM, which is expected to take effect in January 2027. While New Delhi has consistently flagged concerns over the proposed levy, seeking safeguards within the agreement, London is understood to have argued that CBAM is still in its preparatory phase and therefore could not be