Freedom to 'rebalance': India on the UK's proposed carbon border tax

Freedom to 'rebalance': India on the UK's proposed carbon border tax

If CBAM adversely impacts Indian exports covered by the deal, the government will act to ensure that the agreed market access terms are not diluted

July 24, 2025, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold during the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in the UK.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

India will take “appropriate measures” if Britain’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) undermines the trade benefits secured in the just-signed free-trade agreement (FTA), a senior government official said on Friday.
 
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) -- formally inked between India and the United Kingdom -- sidesteps any explicit reference to the UK’s CBAM, which is expected to take effect in January 2027. While New Delhi has consistently flagged concerns over the proposed levy, seeking safeguards within the agreement, London is understood to have argued that CBAM is still in its preparatory phase and therefore could not be
