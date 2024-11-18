G20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel seems elusive

As the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, nears its conclusion, hopes of a definitive timeline to phase out fossil fuels appear slim.

Despite growing international momentum to strengthen decarbonisation efforts, India, while reiterating its commitment to achieve a net-zero emissions target by 2070, has held firm against setting a hard deadline for ending crude oil usage or halting hydrocarbon exploration.

While some nations have pushed for bolder climate action, sources indicate that a consensus on fossil fuel reduction remains elusive, with geopolitical and economic factors playing a central role.

"Given the state of talks, it appears unlikely that