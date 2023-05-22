GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

“30 projects are in the planning stage. We are trying to see how the masterplan can be used for the holistic benefit of the economy. This may include planning areas of food joints, petrol pumps, display of culture, among others,” the official told Business Standar

Till now, the focus of GatiShakti was time-bound implementation of mostly central government-level infrastructure projects, though states are catching up. To get the entire benefit, going forward, the focus will be development of a region as a whole, a senior government official said, adding that towards this, as many as 100 projects for area planning has already been taken up.