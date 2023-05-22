close

GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

Going forward, the focus will be development of a region as a whole, a senior government official said, adding that towards this, as many as 100 projects for area planning has already been taken up

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
After making some progress in the implementation of infrastructure projects through the GatiShakti national masterplan, the government is eyeing area-based planning through which state governments will be able to holistically develop local areas with the help of the data available on the platform. 
Till now, the focus of GatiShakti was time-bound implementation of mostly central government-level infrastructure projects, though states are catching up. To get the entire benefit, going forward, the focus will be development of a region as a whole, a senior government official said, adding that towards this, as many as 100 projects for area planning has already been taken up.
“30 projects are in the planning stage. We are trying to see how the masterplan can be used for the holistic benefit of the economy. This may include planning areas of food joints, petrol pumps, display of culture, among others,” the official told Business Standar
Topics : transport system rural connectivity Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Gati

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

