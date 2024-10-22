Good monsoon raises hopes, but crop prices key to rural India turnaround

The southwest monsoon has finally exited India after recording a rainfall surplus of almost eight percent between June and September, the traditional ‘monsoon months’.

Region-wise, the southwest monsoon was above-normal in most parts with central India leading the show with 19 per cent surplus rainfall, followed by Southern peninsular India at 14 per cent. However, it was in deficit in the North and North-eastern parts of the countries with a 14 percent shortfall.

The bountiful rains have spurred the sowing of kharif crops with acreage of most, barring cotton, urad, and bajra, crossing their normal levels, which is the