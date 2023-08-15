Confirmation

Govt bond yields may rise after higher than expected July inflation print

Losses may be limited as core inflation was the lowest in 39 months at 4.9% in July

Bonds, Govt bond

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
The yields on government bonds are expected to rise on Thursday due to a higher than expected Indian headline inflation print for the month of July, dealers said. However, losses might be limited as core inflation was the lowest in 39 months at 4.9 per cent in July.

A majority of market participants believe that the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond might remain at 7.20-7.25 per cent on Thursday, against 7.20 per cent on Monday.

India's annual inflation rate, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.44 per cent, a 15-month high, against the market expectation of 6.5 per cent.

The headline inflation was 4.87 per cent in June. The rise in the headline print was mainly due to a surge in retail prices of vegetables, particularly tomato. The CPI-based inflation rate is expected to remain above the Reserve Bank of India's target of 2-6 per cent in August as well due to deficient rainfall.

“The headline number is higher than expected, so the yields will rise. But, the market is mainly looking at the core number which is below 5 per cent. The yield (on the benchmark 10-year bond) should rise to 7.24-7.25 per cent level; it shouldn't move beyond 7.25 per cent yield level,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “The tomato prices have somewhat eased in the past 10-15 days, and the government is trying to control cereal prices, so the market will not react that adversely,” he added.

The government has halted the export of non-basmati white rice. It has also announced plans to address the escalating prices of cereals by offering an additional 5 million tonnes of wheat and 2.5 million tonnes of rice from the central pool for sale in the open market.

In July, tomato inflation was 201.54 per cent, the highest in at least eight years. Market participants believe that the recent surge in consumer prices is temporary and likely to subside in the future.

“Only solace is the core inflation, which came at 4.90 per cent against 5.10 per cent for the previous month. Bond markets are likely to react negatively, and 10-year government security is likely to test 7.25 per cent,” said Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income and Head - Product at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, a segment of the market believes that the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond might move beyond the 7.25 per cent yield mark during the week. Traders are also expected to eye the movement in the US Treasury yields, dealers said.

“While markets could take some comfort from the softer core inflation print, we think the sheer extent of the spike in headline inflation (which was not priced in) is likely to push up the 10-year bond yield this week. Moreover, the continued firmness in US yields is likely to add to the upward pressure. The 10-year is likely to make its way above 7.25% (last close at 7.20 per cent),” a report by HDFC bank said.

Consumer Price Index

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

