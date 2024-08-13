Business Standard
Govt likely to extend import regime for laptops, IT hardware products

The system kicked in on November 1 to promote domestic manufacturing of these goods and reduce dependence, especially on China

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

The Union government may consider extending the import management system for laptops and other IT hardware products for a few months, people aware of the matter said. The current deadline for the system ends on September 30.

An extension, if agreed upon, would provide clarity and stability to the industry, particularly at a time when the domestic manufacturing ecosystem for these products is not yet robust.
 
The system was introduced on November 1 last year to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China. It covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs), ultra-small form factor

