Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee scheme

The government has estimated it would need to allocate Rs 2,000 crore to provide for the credit guarantee scheme of Rs 20,000 crore to support exporters, official sources said.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet had approved schemes worth ~Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), grappling with challenges due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products. This package includes Rs 20,000 crore in credit guarantees on bank loans.

The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), sources said, had enough corpus to meet the requirement for