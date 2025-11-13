Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee scheme

Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee scheme

The Centre will provide ₹2,000 crore to back a ₹20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme aimed at easing liquidity for exporters, especially MSMEs, amid tariff pressures from the US

Gokaldas Exports
premium

The scheme would be applicable from the date of issue of the guidelines by NCGTC up to March 31, 2026, or till guarantees amounting to Rs 20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has estimated it would need to allocate Rs 2,000 crore to provide for the credit guarantee scheme of Rs 20,000 crore to support exporters, official sources said.
 
On Wednesday, the Cabinet had approved schemes worth ~Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), grappling with challenges due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products. This package includes Rs 20,000 crore in credit guarantees on bank loans.
 
The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), sources said, had enough corpus to meet the requirement for
Topics : India exports US tariffs India trade policy MSMEs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon