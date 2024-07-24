Govt notifies governing council to set up framework for Data Innovation Lab

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry set up the DI Lab to promote innovation, adoption of information technology in the field of official statistics including survey-related methodology and address the challenges being faced by the National Statistical System (NSS).

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday notified the governing council to set up the framework for the Data Innovation Lab. The council, under the chairmanship of the MoSPI secretary, will approve the annual action plan of the DI Lab.

The council will also have representation from NITI Aayog, the Indian Statistical Institute, and the Department of Science & Technology (DST). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry set up the DI Lab to promote innovation, adoption of information technology in the field of official statistics including survey-related methodology and address the challenges being faced by the National Statistical System (NSS).

“DI Lab will create an ecosystem for experimentation, offering new ideas and their proof-of-concept through wider participation of individuals such as entrepreneurs/researchers from national & international organisations, and other organisations including start-ups and academic-research organisations,” the notification said.

Under the proposed IT initiatives of the ministry, the Computer Centre (CC) [erstwhile Data Informatics and Innovation Division (DIID)] of MoSPI has been mandated to facilitate imbibing new technology solutions in the field of data acquisition, processing, dissemination, and other related fields of official statistics.

“There is a requirement of continual improvement and innovation in the field of official statistics which can be achieved by setting up a DI Lab. This will provide a safe place for experimentations and create a network of institutions for strengthening the ecosystem for innovation,” the notification said.