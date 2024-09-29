Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Mechanism to control GST fraud in ITC claims expected in November

Mechanism to control GST fraud in ITC claims expected in November

In FY24, Central GST officers booked 9,190 cases involving fake ITC worth Rs 36,374 crore

fraud
Premium

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Finance is working to develop a mechanism to check fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims for goods and services tax (GST) paid under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

“The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) are collaborating to create an ITC ledger for this purpose. The ledger is expected to be operational in November,” said the official.
 
Under the GST framework, certain businesses must pay tax through RCM, meaning the recipient of goods or
Topics : Income tax GST input tax credit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon