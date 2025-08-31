Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt plans policy changes to boost domestic demand for SEZ manufacturers

Govt plans policy changes to boost domestic demand for SEZ manufacturers

Govt plans SEZ reforms to offset US tariff hit, enabling duty relief on domestic sales and support for labour-intensive exporters

The department of commerce and the finance ministry’s revenue department are working to bring in several SEZ reforms to weave in policy flexibilities. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

The government is working on policy changes to create domestic demand opportunities for special economic zones (SEZ) manufacturers, in a bid to protect the local industry, and absorb excess production from cancelled export orders due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products, according to government officials.
 
One of the ways could be by allowing the sale of products manufactured in SEZs to the domestic market on a ‘duty foregone basis’ on raw materials, instead of the finished product, the officials said. At present, SEZs pay full Customs duty, in case a
