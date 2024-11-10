Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt plans to integrate Gati Shakti portal with e-Shram database

Govt plans to integrate Gati Shakti portal with e-Shram database

As of now, over 1,530 data layers from 44 central ministries have been uploaded on the portal

manufacturing

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to integrate the e-Shram portal database of over 300 million unorganised workers with the Gati Shakti portal to improve logistics planning and increase employment opportunities for the locals.  
 
The move is also expected to reduce skill gap and help nodal agencies plan their workforce requirements better as on several times projects face delay or the cost escalates due to the non-availability of suitable workers in a specific location. 
 
“Once, the database consisting millions of unorganised workers is projected onto the Gati Shakti portal, nodal agencies could easily see the availability of the skilled and unskilled workers and plan their workforce requirements with ease. While most of the workers registered on the portal are engaged in agriculture, a large number of workers who are proficient in skills such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing are also registered,” the official said.
 
 
Launched in August 2021, e-Shram portal is a national database of unorganised workers including skilled and unskilled workers.
 
The portal has details such as name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill type of the workers. The latest data shows that the database has over 303 million unorganised workers engaged in over 400 different occupations across the country. 
 
On the other hand, the Gati Shakti portal contains extensive data related to India’s social and economic infrastructure.

More From This Section

PremiumThe National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA to propose audit standards for LLPs at November 25 board meeting

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Russian oil finds way to Europe; India now biggest exporter of fuel to EU

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Global oil prices would have soared if we hadn't imported from Russia: Puri

onion, onions

Onion prices soar in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow leaving consumers in distress

engineering research and development, ER&D

Engineering firms expect pipeline to remain robust amid West Asia crisis

 
The three-year old comprehensive digital platform brings together key ministries, including railways, highways, shipping, coal, among others, to enable integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, with the idea to improve connectivity, enhance Indian businesses’ competitiveness, attract foreign investments and boost economic growth.
 
As of now, over 1,530 data layers from 44 central ministries have been uploaded on the portal.
 
An email query sent to the commerce ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to the press. 
 
Last week, Business Standard reported that a high level government panel is slated to soon take a call on allowing limited sharing of the Gati Shakti National Masterplan data with the private sector.
 
Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments can access the digital portal for detailed planning and timely implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. 
 
“Even private players who will have access to the masterplan portal will find this integration beneficial as they also complain about the lack of skilled workers in a location. Using the e-Shram portal, they will be able to plan their workforce requirements. They could easily map the geographical spread and availability of workers then. Additionally, it will also help workers to know about the job opportunities available for their skillset,” the official added.

Also Read

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Skill ministry asks states to enrol ITI passouts under PM Internship Scheme

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday

Germany raises visa quota for skilled Indians by 4.5 times to 90K

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday | Photo: PTI

India's main challenge is skills gap for young: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

We must raise the bar to impart lifelong learning in B-schools: Bijapurkar

We must raise the bar to impart lifelong learning in B-schools: Bijapurkar

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Trade unions divided over the new employment linked incentive schemes

Topics : Skill India indian workers labour market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon