Govt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall

The central government’s ambitious target of reaching an electronics production value of $500 billion — of which $200 billion is expected to come from exports by 2030 — could face a serious challenge due to the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on all countries announced by US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

The US is the largest market for India’s electronics exports, accounting for 33 per cent of the total as of 2023-24 (FY24). Electronics is already the third-largest merchandise export category at $22.54 billion (between April and November 2024), behind only engineering and petroleum products.

According to industry