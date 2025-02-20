Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall

Govt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall

The US is the largest market for India's electronics exports, accounting for 33 per cent of the total as of 2023-24 (FY24)

Govt's electronics export goal faces US President Trump's tariff wall
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government’s ambitious target of reaching an electronics production value of $500 billion — of which $200 billion is expected to come from exports by 2030 — could face a serious challenge due to the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on all countries announced by US President Donald Trump a few days ago.
  The US is the largest market for India’s electronics exports, accounting for 33 per cent of the total as of 2023-24 (FY24). Electronics is already the third-largest merchandise export category at $22.54 billion (between April and November 2024), behind only engineering and petroleum products.
  According to industry
Topics : tariff trade Electronics manufacturing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon