Govt seeks inter-ministerial clarity on Chinese bidders' registration

To address the high number of pending applications, a standing committee reviewing the implementation of public-procurement orders, chaired by the secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has asked nodal ministries to submit their recommendations on registration of bidders from countries sharing land borders with India within 30 days of receiving the application.

This was the view after it emerged that India had granted registration to only 17 entities of the 269 applications, with 148 applications rejected while 104 applications are waiting for comments from nodal ministries or the National Security Council Secretariat, Ministry of