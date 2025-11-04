Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operations

The finance ministry has advised both private and public sector banks to tap emerging business opportunities in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem, particularly through the International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at GIFT City, according to a senior government official.

“The move aims to deepen financial integration and expand the range of services Indian banks can offer to global clients. As part of the initiative, banks have been asked to facilitate dollar remittances from domestic tariff area (DTA) units to IIBX. And also, actively source clients such as qualified jewellers (QJ) and tariff rate quota (TRQ) holders for their international