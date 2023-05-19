close

Govt wants airlines to keep airfares moderate after Go first exit

Official says no govt plan to regulate airfares; aviation minister says DGCA awaiting Go First's plan on resumption of flights

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
The Aviation Ministry has suggested airlines keep airfares at a moderate level as it has observed that ticket prices on certain routes are rapidly rising after Go First's exit, a senior official has stated.
Go First stopped operating flights from May 3 onwards. The top five routes of the airline, which was operating about 200 flights per day in April, were Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Leh, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Pune. On such routes, the ministry has observed that the spot airfares have rapidly risen after Go First's exit.
The official observed that the airlines have been advised to increase flights but they are unable to do much because of paucity of fresh capacity (new planes). Go First has squarely blamed Pratt & Whitney (PW) for the cash crunch, stating that it did not supply engines on time, due to which almost half of its 54 aircraft fleet is grounded. Not just Go First, even IndiGo is suffering due to this iss
Topics : Aviation ministry airfares

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

