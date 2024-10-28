Govt working on revamped interest subvention scheme for exporters

With the finance ministry seeking “justification” for continuing the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) for exporters, the commerce department is exploring ways to revamp it to ensure the scheme meets the objectives outlined during its launch nine years ago.

The scheme is currently set to expire on December 31.

IES is an interest subvention initiative under which banks offer reduced interest rates to exporters on their pre- and post-shipment rupee export credits. Lenders are then compensated by the government.

Launched in 2015 for five years, the scheme aimed to alleviate stress among exporters, particularly in labour-intensive sectors, as well as micro,