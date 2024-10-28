Business Standard
Govt working on revamped interest subvention scheme for exporters

IES is an interest subvention scheme, under which benefits in the interest rates charged by the banks are given to the exporters on their pre and post shipment rupee export credits

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

With the finance ministry seeking “justification” for continuing the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) for exporters, the commerce department is exploring ways to revamp it to ensure the scheme meets the objectives outlined during its launch nine years ago.
 
The scheme is currently set to expire on December 31.
 
IES is an interest subvention initiative under which banks offer reduced interest rates to exporters on their pre- and post-shipment rupee export credits. Lenders are then compensated by the government.
 
Launched in 2015 for five years, the scheme aimed to alleviate stress among exporters, particularly in labour-intensive sectors, as well as micro,
