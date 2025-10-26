GST 2.0 sparks festive surge: 2-wheeler registrations hit record in October

The implementation of GST 2.0 has given a strong boost to India’s two-wheeler market, with October registrations rising to 1.85 million units — the highest monthly tally of the year so far — according to Vahan data. The surge reflects the combined impact of recent GST rate rationalisation and festive season demand, which has revived consumer sentiment in both urban and rural markets.

Two-wheeler registrations jump 43 per cent month-on-month

Vahan data shows that two-wheeler registrations climbed sharply from 1.29 million units in September to 1.85 million units as of October 23, an increase of over 43 per cent month-on-month.