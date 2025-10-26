Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST 2.0 sparks festive surge: 2-wheeler registrations hit record in October

India's two-wheeler market hits a 2025 high with 1.85 million units registered in October, as GST 2.0 rate cuts and festive buying spur strong retail momentum

Industry experts attribute the growth to the positive impact of GST 2.0, which rationalised tax rates for entry-level and commuter two-wheelers, improving affordability and encouraging replacement demand. | File Image

Anjali Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The implementation of GST 2.0 has given a strong boost to India’s two-wheeler market, with October registrations rising to 1.85 million units — the highest monthly tally of the year so far — according to Vahan data. The surge reflects the combined impact of recent GST rate rationalisation and festive season demand, which has revived consumer sentiment in both urban and rural markets.
 
Two-wheeler registrations jump 43 per cent month-on-month
 
Vahan data shows that two-wheeler registrations climbed sharply from 1.29 million units in September to 1.85 million units as of October 23, an increase of over 43 per cent month-on-month.
