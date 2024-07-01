GST Council's key state panel for rate changes may face another revamp

The rationalisation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime may take longer than expected because yet another revamp of the state ministers' panel to suggest changes to the rates is seen to be on the cards which can potentially raise an issue about the position of its convenor.

According to top government sources, there is a proposal to include Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant in the seven-member panel replacing the state's Transport Minister, Mauvin Godinho. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the last reorganisation of this panel, at the GST Council meeting on June 22, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was appointed as its convenor.

The group of ministers on rate rationalisation was expected to meet in the next few days to suggest changes to the GST rate structure which would be taken up by the GST Council after the Budget.

“There could be a possibility of change in the convenor of the panel due to hierarchy issues. However, any such decision will be taken by the GST Council," an official source privy to the issue told Business Standard.

If required, respective state could seek Council’ intervention in the reorganization of the panel, the source explained.

An email sent to finance ministry remained unanswered. Goa minister Godinho did not respond to text messages.

"What was decided in the Council is, when we meet in the next GST Council meeting we will start a discussion on rate rationalisation... There will be a presentation by the GoM irrespective of whether the report is draft... and then Council will start the discussion on rate rationalisation in the next meeting in August," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said post Council meeting.

Bihar’s Chaudhary had replaced Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh Suresh Khanna. Other members include--Rajasthan Medical, and Health Services Minister Gajendra Singh. It also includes West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

The seven-member GoM has been tasked with suggesting required rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure with an objective of simplifying the rate structure, reviewing the GST exemption list and enhancing revenues from GST.

The state panel was first formed in 2021 at the Council’s meeting and was reconstituted in November 2023, when its head, Basavaraj S Bommai, lost in the elections to the Karnataka Assembly. The panel again underwent another makeover because one of its earlier members, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, was no longer the finance minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the fitment committee under the GST Council, consisting of Central and state officials, has begun the rate rationalisation exercise afresh, examining the possibility of dropping some of the rates, particularly the 12 per cent slab, to achieve a revenue-neutral structure. The group of ministers on rate rationalisation is expected to submit its recommendations and make a final report in three to four months, once they give the status report.

The current rate structure consists of the standard rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and the highest rate of 28 per cent.