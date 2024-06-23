GST on crude oil, petrol and diesel boils down to revenue concerns

Retail prices of petrol in three metros — Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai — are ruling above Rs 100 a litre and in Delhi over Rs 90 for at least three years now.



Similar is the case with diesel, which is above Rs 90 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, and more than Rs 85 in Delhi.



This could be lowered to some extent if these fuels are brought under goods and services tax (GST), an idea the Centre is in favour of.



However, the recently held GST Council meeting took the decision to streamline rates on certain products