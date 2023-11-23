Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Hero Electric seeks to settle Rs 140 crore penalty imposed by MHI

As a result, Hero Electric has made it clear that it, too, is willing to make a similar settlement of any violations that the ministry might ascertain after examining its case

Hero Electric
Premium

Surajeet Das GuptaNitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hero Electric has told the government that it wants a resolution of the contentious Rs 140 crore penalty imposed on it by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

The ministry had sent notices to seven companies, including Hero Electric, with a penalty demand for alleged violation of the Phased Manufacturing Programme guidelines and other issues.   

Hero Electric, which makes electric two wheelers, has informed the ministry that it is clear that the government has taken a case-by-case approach and has settled the demands imposed on each of the original equi­pment manufacturers (OEMs) on the basis of the merits of the case. 
 

Also Read

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Grain ethanol manufacturers seek up to 16% hike in procurement prices

India Inc capital expenditure growth enters slow lane in first half of FY24

'Made in India' label on steel products to boost brand India: Scindia

Robust urban consumption likely to propel India's GDP growth in Q2

Banks focusing on client acquisition, less on grievance redress: RBI's Rao

Topics : Hero Electric heavy industry ministry Electric mobility

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon