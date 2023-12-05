High subsidy keeps fertiliser ratio skewed in kharif season 2023

As the world celebrated International Soil Day on Tuesday, heavy subsidies and imbalanced use of fertilisers in India ensured the country’s nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) ratio of agriculture soil remained abnormally high at 10.9:4.9:1 in the just-concluded Kharif sowing season, according to data shared by the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI).

The desirable NPK ratio is 4:2:1. The imbalance in the ratio causes problems such as stagnating, soil sickness, widespread deficiency of secondary nutrients and micronutrients, and soil alkalinity and salinity. Eventually, it results in reduced efficiency of fertilisers, low yields and low profitability for farmers.

The near-ideal NPK ratio was somewhere around 2009-10 when it touched 4:3.2:1. Since then, it has continuously changed, starting from 8.2:3.2:1 in 2012-13.