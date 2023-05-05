close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

Stakeholders asked to share comments on all regulations by December 31

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
ibc
Premium

The exercise is likely to ease admission process, streamline resolution, role of service providers, and use of technology

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In what could result in a complete overhaul of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the insolvency regulator has sought public comments on the regulations it notified under the code to date.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has given a window of eight months ending December 31 to all stakeholders to share their views on its regulations. 
IBBI has called the exercise “crowdsourcing of ideas”. The insolvency regulator also said that it will process all the comments together and following the due process, it will modify the regulations to the extent considered necessary. IBBI will then modify the regulations by March 31, 2024 and bring them into force on April 1, 2024. 
Or

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Possible to improve IBC with non-legislative fixes: ex-IBBI chief M S Sahoo

165 IBC liquidation cases saw 94% asset value erosion since 2016: Report

Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data

IBBI chief bats for putting valuation of IBC entities in public domain

Rejection rates of DGTR's proposals by FinMin to impose duties rise

SJVN bags 100 MW solar project worth Rs 600 cr from Raj's Urja Nigam

67 first mile connectivity projects may complete by 2027: Coal Ministry

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

Govt receives nine EoIs for Rs 41,000 cr int'l transhipment port project

Topics : IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBBI

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

ibc
4 min read

Rejection rates of DGTR's proposals by FinMin to impose duties rise

Finance Ministry
2 min read

SJVN bags 100 MW solar project worth Rs 600 cr from Raj's Urja Nigam

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
2 min read

67 first mile connectivity projects may complete by 2027: Coal Ministry

Coal India
1 min read

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

power
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon