Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

In what could result in a complete overhaul of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the insolvency regulator has sought public comments on the regulations it notified under the code to date.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has given a window of eight months ending December 31 to all stakeholders to share their views on its regulations.
IBBI has called the exercise “crowdsourcing of ideas”. The insolvency regulator also said that it will process all the comments together and following the due process, it will modify the regulations to the extent considered necessary. IBBI will then modify the regulations by March 31, 2024 and bring them into force on April 1, 2024.
