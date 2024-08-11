Business Standard
IEPFA connecting directly with claimants to resolve systemic issues

During the financial year 2021-22, the IEPFA settled 26,044 claims and distributed 61,21,291 shares and dividends worth Rs 10,85,53,066 to the rightful claimants

IEPF
Photo: X@authorityiepf

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is taking steps to become more approachable and claimant-friendly while addressing some of its systemic issues, according to official sources.

The IEPFA will be holding “Niveshak Sunwai” (investors' appeals) to gain a first-hand understanding of claimants' problems. The Finance Minister has also directed officials to listen to the claimants and resolve their issues.

If a shareholder does not claim dividends for a continuous period of seven years, the shares are transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The IEPFA provides a process to reclaim these shares.

Sources noted that the biggest

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

