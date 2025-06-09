Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Imports under FTAs can be cleared under the provisional assessment

Rajagopalan answers readers' SME queries related to GST, export and import matters

If the buyer agrees, you can send the replacement consignment against an invoice on outright sale basis | Image: Bloomberg

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

We import our raw materials under the free trade agreements. We find that invariably the Customs raise some query or the other and the clearance gets delayed.  This results in demurrage and even our production schedule gets disrupted sometimes. Is there any way we can avoid that?
 
The CBIC has issued comprehensive guidelines for provisional assessments vide Circular No. 38/2016- Customs dated 22.08.2016. This circular has been revised after the implementation of the Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (referred to as the CAROTAR, 2020) issued vide Notification No. 81/2020-Customs (N.T.) dated 21st August, 2020.
