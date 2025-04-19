In transit: ₹2,250 cr mission to boost exports amid global uncertainties

In a move to bolster support for exporters, the government has raised duty drawback rates for the gems & jewellery sector and is fast-tracking the implementation of the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission, aimed at making Indian exports more competitive amid ongoing global uncertainties sparked by tariff wars.

According to a finance ministry notification issued on Thursday, duty drawback rates for gold and silver jewellery have been revised upwards. For example, the rate for gold jewellery has risen from ₹335.5 per gram to ₹405.4 per gram of net gold content in the item. The duty drawback scheme, overseen by the