Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bright spots: India and Indonesia, shining stars in earnings constellation

Nomura's analysis reveals that India's beat-to-miss ratio stands at 13 per cent, second only to Indonesia, which is at 38 per cent

indian companies
Premium

Representational Image

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Indonesia have emerged as the bright spots in the Asian pack during the December 2023 quarter earnings season.

According to an analysis conducted by Nomura, of the 78 companies that are part of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India Index, 35 have exceeded Street estimates, 25 have fallen short, and earnings for 18 companies have met expectations.

These 78 companies account for three-fourths of the weighting in the MSCI India Index and 15.6 per cent in the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan (AxJ) Index.

Nomura’s analysis reveals that India’s beat-to-miss ratio stands at 13 per cent, second only to

Also Read

MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Nomura hikes India exposure; M&M, Fortis, UNO Minda among favourites

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

City-gas distribution entities lag on minimum work programme: PNGRB

US, UAE, Singapore, South Africa give a fillip to India's exports in Feb

Foreign investment dwindles as India struggles to boost oil production

India's smartphone exports to US jump to $ 3.53 bn in Apr-Dec FY24

India's economic growth rate resembles that of 2003-07, says Morgan Stanley

Topics : Morgan Stanley Nomura MSCI HDFC Bank Bharti Airtel Bajaj Finance Titan Company ITC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon