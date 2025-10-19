India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Asean

India is hopeful of resolving all outstanding issues related to the review of its trade agreement with the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) bloc. This comes as both sides exchange proposals to sort out the issues of the last two months, said a senior government official.

“After the 10th joint committee meeting (in August), we had discussion with Asean over the outstanding issues. The bloc had given us a proposal, combining all the outstanding issues. After studying that, we have given a counter proposal. We are hopeful that we will soon be able to resolve the outstanding