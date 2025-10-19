Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Asean

India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Asean

Both sides exchange fresh proposals to iron out pending issues; review of 2010 trade pact likely to conclude by year-end as India seeks to narrow trade deficit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. (PTI Photo)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

India is hopeful of resolving all outstanding issues related to the review of its trade agreement with the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) bloc. This comes as both sides exchange proposals to sort out the issues of the last two months, said a senior government official.
 
“After the 10th joint committee meeting (in August), we had discussion with Asean over the outstanding issues. The bloc had given us a proposal, combining all the outstanding issues. After studying that, we have given a counter proposal. We are hopeful that we will soon be able to resolve the outstanding
