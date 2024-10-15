Business Standard
India-Canada faceoff: Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic

The FDI numbers reflect a substantial investment in a venture such as a foreign company setting up a factory in India

Sachin P Mampatta
Oct 15 2024

Canada’s foreign direct investment (FDI) into India doubled after the pandemic years even as India’s own investments into Canada show signs of slackening in recent years.

The cumulative equity FDI inflows from Canada rose from $1.8 billion in March 2019 to $3.9 billion in March 2024, shows data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The overall share is up from 0.42 per cent to 0.57 per cent during the same period, suggesting that Canadian FDI grew faster than overall FDI during this period (chart 1).


The FDI numbers
