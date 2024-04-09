Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, Chile may kickstart free trade agreement talks after elections

Currently, both countries have a limited trade agreement, also known as a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), in place

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Chile plan to start discussions on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost economic ties between both countries, people aware of the matter say.

Currently, both countries have a limited trade agreement, also known as a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), in place. Discussions are expected to start after elections, one of the persons cited above said.

Inking a trade deal with Chile will also result in India getting greater access to the Latin American region.

“Demand from India’s key export markets is saturated, and that’s why there is a need to focus on new markets, such as Latin America and the

Also Read

What is the Biden-Xi fentanyl deal? What is the fentanyl crisis in the US?

India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

Highlights of the day: Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

France submits response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafales for Navy

Ratio of GST collections to GDP is increasing, albeit at a slow pace

Household debt registered new high by Q3FY24, savings plummeted: Report

India likely to get normal monsoon this year: Private forecaster Skymet

Consumer price inflation likely eased to 5-month low of 4.91% in March

Battleground 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Manipur counts its losses

Topics : Chile Chile India trade free trade agreement Trade deal Latin America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon