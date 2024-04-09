India, Chile may kickstart free trade agreement talks after elections

India and Chile plan to start discussions on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost economic ties between both countries, people aware of the matter say.

Currently, both countries have a limited trade agreement, also known as a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), in place. Discussions are expected to start after elections, one of the persons cited above said.

Inking a trade deal with Chile will also result in India getting greater access to the Latin American region.

“Demand from India’s key export markets is saturated, and that’s why there is a need to focus on new markets, such as Latin America and the