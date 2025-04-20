Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India draws up blueprint to reduce over $40 billion trade surplus with US

India draws up blueprint to reduce over $40 billion trade surplus with US

Govt nudges industry stakeholders to raise imports from Washington

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
Premium

Based on the formula used by the United States Trade Representative office, India’s shipments to the US are supposed to face an additional tariff of 26 per cent

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is exploring strategies to reduce its over $40 billion trade surplus with the US – a key concern for the Donald Trump administration — to fast-track the proposed bilateral trade deal.  
 
According to a source familiar with the matter, the Indian government is encouraging industry stakeholders, including exporters and importers, to evaluate opportunities for increasing imports from the US.
 
Narrowing America’s mounting trade deficit has been the cornerstone of Trump’s sweeping country-specific reciprocal tariffs, which he later paused for 90 days until July 9.
 
Based on the formula used by the United States Trade Representative office, India’s shipments to
Topics : US India relations India trade policy Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon