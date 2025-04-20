India draws up blueprint to reduce over $40 billion trade surplus with US

India is exploring strategies to reduce its over $40 billion trade surplus with the US – a key concern for the Donald Trump administration — to fast-track the proposed bilateral trade deal.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Indian government is encouraging industry stakeholders, including exporters and importers, to evaluate opportunities for increasing imports from the US.

Narrowing America’s mounting trade deficit has been the cornerstone of Trump’s sweeping country-specific reciprocal tariffs, which he later paused for 90 days until July 9.

Based on the formula used by the United States Trade Representative office, India’s shipments to