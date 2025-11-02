Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

The Ministry of Mines has chosen IISc Bengaluru as a key hub for research and innovation in critical minerals, strengthening India's self-reliance in clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.

IISc will pioneer a greener lithium-ion battery recycling process, offering a sustainable alternative to the conventional black-mass route currently exported due to inefficient recovery systems. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Ministry of Mines has recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the ₹16,300-crore National Critical Minerals Mission, an initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s self-reliance in minerals essential for clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.
 
How will IISc’s new centre strengthen India’s minerals research?
 
The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. It will design modular pilot-scale plants
