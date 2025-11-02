India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

India’s Ministry of Mines has recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the ₹16,300-crore National Critical Minerals Mission, an initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s self-reliance in minerals essential for clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.

How will IISc’s new centre strengthen India’s minerals research?

The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. It will design modular pilot-scale plants