India-Japan pact on semiconductor supply chain gets Cabinet green light

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan on developing a semiconductor supply chain partnership. This pact would focus on research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and talent development for the industry.

Signed in July this year, the MoC intends to strengthen cooperation between the two countries both on inter-governmental as well as business-to-business partnerships to advance resilient semiconductor supply chains and leverage complementary strengths.