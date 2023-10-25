close
India-Japan pact on semiconductor supply chain gets Cabinet green light

Japanese government-backed semiconductor venture Rapidus is likely to be a major element of the new partnership

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan on developing a semiconductor supply chain partnership. This pact would focus on research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and talent development for the industry.

Signed in July this year, the MoC intends to strengthen cooperation between the two countries both on inter-governmental as well as business-to-business partnerships to advance resilient semiconductor supply chains and leverage complementary strengths.
Topics : Union Cabinet India Japan semiconductor industry semiconductor

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

