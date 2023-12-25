India on lookout for major global labour arrangements for skilled workers

After focussing on migration and mobility pacts, the government is now increasingly eyeing agreements with developed nations to send skilled workers in the construction, farm, and manufacturing sectors. These pacts would be along the lines of the deal signed with Israel earlier this year.

Greece has approached India for sending up to 10,000 seasonal agricultural workers, while Italy has sought workers to staff municipal bodies in its emptying towns, people in the know said.

Hit by rising labour costs, and spiralling inflation, developed nations are facing a major shortage of workers and India has stepped in. This has also led