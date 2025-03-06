India pushes for greater access to US organic market in BTA negotiations

The upcoming discussions on the India-United States (US) bilateral trade agreement (BTA) may see New Delhi bargain for a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) to boost exports of organic products to the US, a person familiar with the matter said.

MRAs are bilateral pacts in which countries recognise each other’s standards and certification processes, with the larger aim of reducing costs and accelerating trade.

“India has been pushing for an MRA with the US to increase exports of organic products, such as basmati rice, tea, coffee, millets, and essential oils. There may be a push for an MRA during the BTA