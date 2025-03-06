Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India pushes for greater access to US organic market in BTA negotiations

India pushes for greater access to US organic market in BTA negotiations

Under mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) are bilateral pacts between countries, where they recognise each other's standards as well as the certification process

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The upcoming discussions on the India-United States (US) bilateral trade agreement (BTA) may see New Delhi bargain for a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) to boost exports of organic products to the US, a person familiar with the matter said. 
MRAs are bilateral pacts in which countries recognise each other’s standards and certification processes, with the larger aim of reducing costs and accelerating trade.
  “India has been pushing for an MRA with the US to increase exports of organic products, such as basmati rice, tea, coffee, millets, and essential oils. There may be a push for an MRA during the BTA
