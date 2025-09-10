Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's crude oil supply from Russia steady despite Western sanctions

India's crude oil supply from Russia steady despite Western sanctions

In first nine days of Sep, loadings for India stood at 1.55 million bpd, as against August loadings of 1.49 million bpd

Though Russia remains top source, India’s crude oil supply from traditional suppliers like Saudi Arabia and Iraq also remain strong.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

India’s crude oil supplies from Russia stayed robust in early September, underlining refiners’ leaning towards discounted oil from Moscow despite sanctions pressure from the West.
 
In the first nine days of September, Russian crude oil loadings for India stood at 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd), as against August loadings of 1.49 million bpd, showed data from Kpler, a global shipping data and analytics provider.
 
Indian oil refiners, including state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have confirmed to continue purchasing crude oil from Moscow, citing an absence of direct
