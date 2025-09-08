India's display fab debate: Micro-OLED versus LCD and OLED technology

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is considering state-of-the-art micro-organic light emitting diode (micro-OLED) technology (tech) as an option for the country’s first display fabrication (fab) plant.

The new tech provides extremely high resolution, uses very small and thin panels, delivers greater brightness, and is more power-efficient than both OLED and liquid crystal display (LCD). It is already being deployed in the fast-growing augmented reality, virtual reality (VR), and extended reality handset market (such as Apple Vision Pro and Meta VR), as well as in military and aviation viewfinders, high-end cameras, and other specialised devices. However, a raging