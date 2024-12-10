India's electronics ambition faces hurdles, but there is a plan of action

The government wants to achieve $500 billion in electronics production in value by 2030.

To put this in perspective, this is more than the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. Looking at it from another perspective, NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank, says India now has less than 1 per cent share of the global electronics trade flow (exports) of $3 trillion which takes place through global value chains (GVCs).

GVCs control 90 per cent of the global electronics production.

It is here that China shines with a 30 per cent share of global electronics exports through