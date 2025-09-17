Power sector CO2 emissions down for only second time in half a century

India’s devastating monsoons have had an unexpected silver lining this year, much like the Covid-19 pandemic did in 2020. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the country’s power sector declined for the first time in the first half (H1) of 2025 in nearly half a century — excluding the pandemic period — according to a new research. Record additions of renewable energy also helped reverse emissions growth.

India’s CO2 emissions from its power sector, which is dominated by coal-fired generation, fell by 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the January-June period of 2025 and by 0.2 per cent in the July