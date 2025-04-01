India's rising content, account takedown requests politically driven: USTR

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has flagged the high number of internet shutdowns as well as requests for takedown of contents and user accounts, which appear “politically motivated”, that US companies get from India.

In its 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, the USTR has said that in India, US firms are subject to “an increasing number of takedown requests for content and user accounts related to issues that appear politically motivated”.

Content and user account takedown requests as well as the debate around the motivation for such government actions have been an issue for the