India's semiconductor market expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030

India’s semiconductor market, which is currently at $54.3 billion in 2025, is expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030 at a 13.8 per cent compound annual growth rate, Quess Corp, a workforce solutions company, said in its latest report released on Thursday. The report titled, 'The Chip Catalyst: India’s Emerging Semiconductor Ecosystem, said that while the country is shifting from a consumption-heavy market to a global capability hub, it faces a leadership crunch in the space.

According to the report, 80 per cent of the workforce has less than 10 years of experience, signaling depth at junior levels but a