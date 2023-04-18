India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold to $34.79 billion

Of the $37.27 billion imports from Russia, two-thirds of the value of goods imported from the country was of crude oil, shows data.

From April through January 2022-23 (FY23), India’s maximum trade deficit was with China, at $71.58 billion. This was followed by Russia, where the deficit expanded sevenfold — from $4.86 billion in April-January of 2021-22 (FY22) to $34.79 billion during the same period in FY23.